Average Ticket Price for North Carolina vs. Duke is Currently More Than $4,000

The demand for this heated rivalry game has risen.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 19, 2019

The stakes are high for Wednesday's matchup between the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels, and so are the game's ticket prices.

According to StubHub, the average listing price for Wednesday's ACC rivalry game in Durham is currently $4,670 on the secondary market. The cheapest ticket to just get in the door is a whopping $2,927 including estimated fees.

The most expensive ticket sold by Vivid Seats was $10,652, which is nearly double the $5,400 price for the steepest ticket to last season's game. 

While the Duke-UNC rivalry is often touted as one of the best in college basketball, the rise of Duke freshman Zion Williamson has also increased demand to Wednesday's outing. Williamson is averaging 22.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on the season.

The two teams last met on March 9 in the ACC tournament, when then sixth-ranked UNC escaped with a 74–69 over No. 2 Duke.

Tip off on Wednesday is set for 9 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message