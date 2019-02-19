The stakes are high for Wednesday's matchup between the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels, and so are the game's ticket prices.

According to StubHub, the average listing price for Wednesday's ACC rivalry game in Durham is currently $4,670 on the secondary market. The cheapest ticket to just get in the door is a whopping $2,927 including estimated fees.

The most expensive ticket sold by Vivid Seats was $10,652, which is nearly double the $5,400 price for the steepest ticket to last season's game.

While the Duke-UNC rivalry is often touted as one of the best in college basketball, the rise of Duke freshman Zion Williamson has also increased demand to Wednesday's outing. Williamson is averaging 22.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on the season.

The two teams last met on March 9 in the ACC tournament, when then sixth-ranked UNC escaped with a 74–69 over No. 2 Duke.

Tip off on Wednesday is set for 9 p.m. ET.