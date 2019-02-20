Watch: Barack Obama Reacts to Zion Williamson's Shoe Ripping Apart vs. UNC

Obama only had 33 seconds to watch Zion Williamson in action.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 20, 2019

Former President Barack Obama didn't need to wait for the replay to know something bizarre happened when Zion Williamson went down on the court against North Carolina Wednesday.

Just 33 seconds into the game, Williamson slipped and ripped through his shoe, and Obama wasted no time reacting to what he had seen.

Unfortunately for all involved, the fall ended up being the last thing Obama saw from Williamson for the rest of the night. The 6'7", 275-pound forward seemed to grab the back of his leg following the play and was ruled out of the ACC rivalry with a knee injury.

Obama wished Williamson well after the game.

Obama scrimmaged with the Tar Heels in 2008 and welcomed the 2009 national championship team to the White House after it defeated Michigan State.

In 2017, Obama picked North Carolina to defeat Duke in the national championship in his March Madness bracket. UNC beat Gonzaga in the championship that year. 

Despite Williamson's absence, Obama still seemed to have a good time at the outing.

 

 

