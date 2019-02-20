NBA Players React to Zion Williamson Ripping Shoe, Injuring Knee vs. UNC

Williamson headed to the locker room after getting injured early in Wednesday's contest.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 20, 2019

Duke star Zion Williamson was ruled out of Wednesday's ACC rivarly matchup against North Carolina after suffering a knee injury in the first half.

Williamson slipped and ripped through his shoe just 33 seconds into the game. The 6'7", 275-pound forward seemed to grab the back of his leg following the play.

Williamson left for the locker room immediately afterward and did not return.

Several NBA players took to Twitter to react to the news of Williamson's departure.

 

 

