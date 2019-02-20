Duke star Zion Williamson was ruled out of Wednesday's ACC rivarly matchup against North Carolina after suffering a knee injury in the first half.

Williamson slipped and ripped through his shoe just 33 seconds into the game. The 6'7", 275-pound forward seemed to grab the back of his leg following the play.

Williamson left for the locker room immediately afterward and did not return.

Several NBA players took to Twitter to react to the news of Williamson's departure.

Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his 👟. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019

Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game.... and these players get none of it.... and now Zion gets hurt... something has to change @NCAA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019

Let these kids go straight out of HS!!! Too much on the line to be messing with college if you got a legit chance to turn pro. One injury can change somebody career, Zion sit yo ass down lol and we will be ready for you in the big boy league #LookingOutForThePlayers — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 21, 2019

Nike is gonna have to make Zion a special shoe at the next level. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) February 21, 2019

Instead of making a self serving shoe joke I hope @ZionW32 is ok. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 21, 2019

Get Well Soon @ZionNPS — Carlos Boozer (@MisterCBooz) February 21, 2019