Watch: Duke's Zion Williamson (Knee) Out After Ripping Through Shoe vs. UNC

Williamson headed to the locker room after getting injured early in Wednesday's contest.

By Kaelen Jones
February 20, 2019

Duke star freshman Zion Williamson was ruled out from returning to Wednesday's contest against North Carolina after suffering a knee injury.

Williamson sustained the injury just over 30 seconds into the game. The 6'7", 275-pound forward lost possession of the ball near the top of the key as he slipped and ripped through his shoe.

Williamson grabbed the back of his leg following the play before departing for the locker room. Per ESPN's Maria Taylor, Williamson was accompanied by family members in the locker room.

Williamson entered Wednesday as Duke's second-leading scorer, averaging 22.4 points per game.

