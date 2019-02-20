Coby White is a basketball star in the making. The North Carolina freshman guard was considered one of the top recruits in the nation leading up to his commitment and appears to be primed to become a lottery selection in the NBA draft.

Here are some quick facts about Coby White:

Measurements

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 185 pounds

Stats (entering Wednesday night)

15.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.3 RPG, 1.0 SPG in 24 games (all starts)

Background

Full name: Alec Jacoby White

Birthdate: Feb. 16, 2000

Hometown: Goldsboro, N.C.

High School: Greenfield School

Class: Freshman

Major: Undeclared

Facts

Named North Carolina's "Mr. Basketball" in 2018 (ninth in-state Mr. Basketball selection to play for UNC)

Twice named Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for North Carolina

Grew up a Duke fan. His favorite moment in the Tobacco Road rivalry was Austin Rivers's game-winning three-pointer to beat North Carolina in 2012.