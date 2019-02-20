Meet Coby White, the Tarheel freshman who's starred for North Carolina this season.
Coby White is a basketball star in the making. The North Carolina freshman guard was considered one of the top recruits in the nation leading up to his commitment and appears to be primed to become a lottery selection in the NBA draft.
Here are some quick facts about Coby White:
Measurements
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 185 pounds
Stats (entering Wednesday night)
15.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.3 RPG, 1.0 SPG in 24 games (all starts)
Background
Full name: Alec Jacoby White
Birthdate: Feb. 16, 2000
Hometown: Goldsboro, N.C.
High School: Greenfield School
Class: Freshman
Major: Undeclared
Facts
Named North Carolina's "Mr. Basketball" in 2018 (ninth in-state Mr. Basketball selection to play for UNC)
Twice named Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for North Carolina
Grew up a Duke fan. His favorite moment in the Tobacco Road rivalry was Austin Rivers's game-winning three-pointer to beat North Carolina in 2012.