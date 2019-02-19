UNC's Coby White Admits He Grew Up Rooting for Duke

By Charlotte Carroll
February 19, 2019

White went on to tell reporters that his favorite moment came when Austin Rivers hit a buzzer-beater three to beat the Tar Heels. The shot came in one of the most memorable Duke-UNC games in history when No. 5 North Carolina hosted No. 9 Duke in 2012. While UNC led for most of the second half, the lead vanished with 2:09 left to play and Rivers hit the buzzer-beater for the win. 

But rest assured Tar Heel fans, White explained UNC was the school he "always wanted to come to."

No. 1 Duke will host No. 8 UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., in the first meeting between the two highly talked about teams this season. UNC leads the all-time series, 137-111

Duke is 23–2, and the Blue Devils are coming off a win over NC State. UNC is 20–5 and fresh off a victory over Wake Forest. 

 

