Zion Williamson is college basketball's premier physical force at 6'7", 285 pounds, but the freshman phenom wasn't always so imposing. The Duke star told GQ on Tuesday that he was 6'3", 175 pounds as a high school freshman. Williamson said he added "a hundred pounds" between his freshman and junior year at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C

"Freshman year, I was small. I was 6'3", 175—like, I was small," Williamson told GQ's Devin Gordon. "And over the course of about two years I picked up a hundred pounds. I mean, I wouldn’t look at myself and go, 'Wow, I’m 250!' I wouldn’t know I was 250 until I stepped on the scale, and then I’m like, 'Oh. I’m 250? I don’t feel 250.' I don’t feel slow."

Williamson's size hasn't slowed him down at Duke. The forward is averaging 22.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19 on 68.3% shooting from the field. The Blue Devils are the nation's No. 1 team at 23–2, 11–1 ACC.

Duke faces North Carolina on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. is slated for 9 p.m. ET.