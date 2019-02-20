Zion Williamson Says He Put on 100 Pounds in Two Years of High School

Williamson said he was just 175 pounds as a freshman in Spartanburg, S.C.

By Michael Shapiro
February 20, 2019

Zion Williamson is college basketball's premier physical force at 6'7", 285 pounds, but the freshman phenom wasn't always so imposing. The Duke star told GQ on Tuesday that he was 6'3", 175 pounds as a high school freshman. Williamson said he added "a hundred pounds" between his freshman and junior year at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C 

"Freshman year, I was small. I was 6'3", 175—like, I was small," Williamson told GQ's Devin Gordon. "And over the course of about two years I picked up a hundred pounds. I mean, I wouldn’t look at myself and go, 'Wow, I’m 250!' I wouldn’t know I was 250 until I stepped on the scale, and then I’m like, 'Oh. I’m 250? I don’t feel 250.' I don’t feel slow."

Williamson's size hasn't slowed him down at Duke. The forward is averaging 22.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19 on 68.3% shooting from the field. The Blue Devils are the nation's No. 1 team at 23–2, 11–1 ACC. 

Duke faces North Carolina on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message