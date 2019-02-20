Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says Zion Williamson Suffered Mild Knee Sprain vs. UNC

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he was "very concerned" for Williamson.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 20, 2019

Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson suffered a mild knee sprain in the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game.

Just 33 seconds into the contest, Williamson ripped through his shoe and winced in pain while grabbing the back of his leg. The 6'7", 275-pound forward left for the locker room immediately afterward and did not return.

"We’re very concerned about Zion," Krzyzewski said. "It’s a mild knee sprain. We will know about length of time tomorrow but it's stable so that's good, but obviously it changes the game. We were knocked back a bit but we fought like crazy."

No. 1 Duke suffered a 88–72 loss to No. 8 UNC in Williamson's absence. The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 23–3 on the season. North Carolina improved to 21–5.

"They're an outstanding team," Krzyzewski said. "They played with poise. We didn't always play well tonight, but we played hard. We will learn from this and move on."

Duke next plays Syracuse in a rematch on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

 

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message