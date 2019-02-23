Syracuse Holds Moment of Silence for Man Killed in Crash Involving Jim Boeheim

Syracuse held a moment of silence to honor Jorge Jimenez, who died after being struck by coach Jim Boeheim's car on Wednesday.

By Jenna West
February 23, 2019

Syracuse held a moment of silence for the man killed in the fatal crash involving coach Jim Boeheim ahead of Saturday night's game against Duke.

The Carrier Dome went quiet to honor Jorge Jimenez, the 51-year-old man who died after being struck by Boeheim's car late on Wednesday night. 

"Tonight, as we come together as one Orange community, we recognize all of those impacted by this tragedy and honor the life of Mr. Jimenez," the public address announcer said before the game.

Earlier, the crowd clapped for Boeheim as he walked onto the court from the locker room. He acknowledged the crowd with a slight wave.

On Wednesday night, Boeheim was driving on Interstate 690 in Syracuse, N.Y., after his team's win over Louisville, when his vehicle struck and killed Jimenez. After reportedly exiting his vehicle near Thompson Road in Syracuse around midnight, Jimenez was struck by Boeheim's car. Conditions in Syracuse were "icy," according to Thursday's report, though it's unclear whether the conditions affected Boeheim's involvement in the accident. Boeheim's blood-alcohol content test showed that he had no alcohol in his system. 

Boeheim released a statement through the program on Thursday to address the accident.

"I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night’s accident. Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time."

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack announced on Friday that Boeheim would coach in Saturday night's game.

