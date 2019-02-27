Iowa Suspends Coach Fran McCaffery for Two Games After Profane Outburst at Official

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reportedly called an official a “cheating motherf------!”

By Jenna West
February 27, 2019

Think You Can Make an Unbustable Bracket? Sign Up for SI's Realtime Bracket Challenge

Iowa has suspended coach Fran McCaffery for two games for his outburst directed at an official after Tuesday night's loss against Ohio State, the program announced on Wednesday.

"Following the basketball game at Ohio State, Coach McCaffery made unacceptable comments to a game official in the hallway headed to the locker room," Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta said in a statement. "Fran's comments do not represent the values of the University of Iowa, Hawkeye Athletics, and our men's basketball program."

The Big Ten also announced that it supports Iowa's suspension of McCraffery and fined the school $10,000 for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy.

McCaffery was heard screaming at an official walking down a hallway at Value City Arena after the Hawkeyes' 90–70 loss to the Buckeyes.

"You cheating motherf------!" McCaffery reportedly yelled. "You're a f------ disgrace!"

Down 78–67 with 4:08 left to play, the Hawkeyes’ frustrating evening culminated with two McCaffery technical fouls. The first was called on the coach's son, Connor, then on Fran himself in a span of 58 seconds for disputing calls.

The loss dropped the Hawkeyes to 21–7 on the season and 10–7 in conference play. 

McCaffery will miss Iowa's next two games against Rutgers on Saturday and Wisconsin on March 7.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message