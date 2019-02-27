Think You Can Make an Unbustable Bracket? Sign Up for SI's Realtime Bracket Challenge

Iowa has suspended coach Fran McCaffery for two games for his outburst directed at an official after Tuesday night's loss against Ohio State, the program announced on Wednesday.

"Following the basketball game at Ohio State, Coach McCaffery made unacceptable comments to a game official in the hallway headed to the locker room," Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta said in a statement. "Fran's comments do not represent the values of the University of Iowa, Hawkeye Athletics, and our men's basketball program."

Fran McCaffery suspended two games for profane outburst at officials following game at Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/MLvuKpysFJ — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) February 27, 2019

The Big Ten also announced that it supports Iowa's suspension of McCraffery and fined the school $10,000 for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy.

McCaffery was heard screaming at an official walking down a hallway at Value City Arena after the Hawkeyes' 90–70 loss to the Buckeyes.

"You cheating motherf------!" McCaffery reportedly yelled. "You're a f------ disgrace!"

Down 78–67 with 4:08 left to play, the Hawkeyes’ frustrating evening culminated with two McCaffery technical fouls. The first was called on the coach's son, Connor, then on Fran himself in a span of 58 seconds for disputing calls.

The loss dropped the Hawkeyes to 21–7 on the season and 10–7 in conference play.

McCaffery will miss Iowa's next two games against Rutgers on Saturday and Wisconsin on March 7.