Perhaps Ole Miss fans thought they would be storming the court on Wednesday night. Instead, they could only resort to chucking garbage onto the hardwood floor following the Rebels' 73-71 loss to No. 7 Tennessee in Oxford.

Talk about southern hospitality.

Rebels fans were incensed after an offensive foul was called when Devontae Shuler rose up for a potential go-ahead three-pointer. After the final whistle, they hurled trash onto The Pavillion court.

Wild sequence at the end of the Tennessee Ole Miss game. pic.twitter.com/E7Njecc9z9 — RockyTopTalk (@RockyTopTalk) February 28, 2019

Ole Miss fans are throwing garbage onto the court in protest of how the game just ended against Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/TAsuMwGkc5 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 28, 2019

Perhaps the frustration is understandable. Ole Miss went into halftime leading 39–34, but Tennessee rallied behind Grant Williams, who scored 21 points, including the game-winning basket.

The loss dropped the Rebels to 19–9. The Volunteers improved to 25–3.