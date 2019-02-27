Watch: Ole Miss Fans Throw Garbage on Court After Controversial Ending in Loss to Tennessee

Ole Miss was called for an offensive foul on a potential go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds.

By Kaelen Jones
February 27, 2019

Perhaps Ole Miss fans thought they would be storming the court on Wednesday night. Instead, they could only resort to chucking garbage onto the hardwood floor following the Rebels' 73-71 loss to No. 7 Tennessee in Oxford.

Talk about southern hospitality.

Rebels fans were incensed after an offensive foul was called when Devontae Shuler rose up for a potential go-ahead three-pointer. After the final whistle, they hurled trash onto The Pavillion court.

Perhaps the frustration is understandable. Ole Miss went into halftime leading 39–34, but Tennessee rallied behind Grant Williams, who scored 21 points, including the game-winning basket.

The loss dropped the Rebels to 19–9. The Volunteers improved to 25–3.

