Think You Can Make an Unbustable Bracket? Sign Up for SI's Realtime Bracket Challenge

Move over, Steph Curry.

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis broke the NCAA Division I freshman record for three-pointers in a season on Thursday, with the feat coming on his second made triple of the night against IUPUI.

Davis, now at 123 made threes and counting in 2018–19, surpassed Curry’s record of 122, set at Davidson back in 2006–07. Curry would go on to set the all-time single-season record as a sophomore, making 162 treys and shooting 43.9% from the perimeter while leading the Wildcats’ magical Elite Eight run as a No. 10 seed.

The 6'1" Davis, son of former Indiana­ coach—and current Detroit Mercy coach—Mike Davis, made waves early on when he burst onto the scene in November. He posted scoring lines of 32, 30, 42, 32, and 30 within his first seven games, only failing to reach 20 points for the first time on Dec. 4. In a Jan. 3 win over Wright State, Davis poured in 48 points while hitting 10 of 15 threes.

Davis’s outside shooting hasn’t been quite as sharp in the second half of the season, but he was still hitting 38.8% of his attempts entering Thursday, compared to the 40.8% Curry shot as a freshman. Davis set the record on his 321st attempted three in 28 games, while Curry attempted 299 threes across 34 games.

Back in December, SI’s Jeremy Fuchs profiled Davis and the grueling training he did as a teenager that helped shape his sharp-shooting ways and his family connection with the Titans. A three-star recruit, he was homeschooled in high school and was going to play at Houston until his father got the Detroit Mercy job. His brother, Mike Davis Jr., is also an assistant on the Titans staff.

Davis entered Thursday as the nation’s third-leading scorer at 26.3 ppg, behind only Campbell senior star Chris Clemons and Hofstra super-scorer Justin Wright-Foreman. He'll have at least two more games as a freshman to add on to his record-breaking total of three-pointers.

Former Oklahoma star Trae Young came close to breaking Curry’s freshman record a year ago, finishing his lone college campaign with 118 threes after the Sooners were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament.