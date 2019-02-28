Zion Williamson's right knee sprain has kept him off the floor since Feb. 20, and many have wondered if the freshman phenom should sit out the rest of Duke's season in the lead up to June's NBA draft. But Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant isn't as cautious as fellow NBA headliners Trae Young and DeMarcus Cousins.

"In terms of Zion, if he’s healthy, he should go play," Bryant told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. "He made a decision to go to college and injuries are a part of that process and sometimes you get hurt, sometimes you don’t, man.

"But you made the decision to go to college and you made your commitment to the university, then by all means finish your commitment. I expect him to get healthy, get his knee better or whatever it was and come out and kick a--."

Bryant never played college basketball, entering the NBA draft directly out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa., in 1996.

Williamson was a favorite to win National Player of the Year before his knee injury. He is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 68.3% from the field.

Williamson is the projected No. 1 pick in Sports Illustrated's newest NBA mock draft.