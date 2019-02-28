Kobe Bryant on Zion Williamson: 'If He’s Healthy, He Should Go Play'

Zion Williamson has not played since spraining his right knee against North Carolina on Feb. 20. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 28, 2019

Zion Williamson's right knee sprain has kept him off the floor since Feb. 20, and many have wondered if the freshman phenom should sit out the rest of Duke's season in the lead up to June's NBA draft. But Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant isn't as cautious as fellow NBA headliners Trae Young and DeMarcus Cousins.

"In terms of Zion, if he’s healthy, he should go play," Bryant told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. "He made a decision to go to college and injuries are a part of that process and sometimes you get hurt, sometimes you don’t, man.

"But you made the decision to go to college and you made your commitment to the university, then by all means finish your commitment. I expect him to get healthy, get his knee better or whatever it was and come out and kick a--."

Bryant never played college basketball, entering the NBA draft directly out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa., in 1996.

Williamson was a favorite to win National Player of the Year before his knee injury. He is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 68.3% from the field.

Williamson is the projected No. 1 pick in Sports Illustrated's newest NBA mock draft.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message