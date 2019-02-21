Duke's Zion Williamson has been listed as day-to-day with a Grade 1 right knee sprain, the university announced on Thursday.

Williamson is "progressing as expected," according to the announcement.

The Blue Devils' star freshman forward ripped through the sole of his shoe and injured his knee just 30 seconds into Duke's loss to North Carolina on Wednesday night when he slipped after losing possession of the ball near the top of the key.

After the game, coach Mike Krzyzewski described the injury as a "mild knee sprain." He added that the team was "very concerned about Zion" but they did not know more about a timeline for his return at the time.

The 6'7", 285 pound forward entered Wednesday night's Tobacco Road rivalry game as Duke's second-leading scorer. He is averaging 22.4 points per game. Williamson is considered to be one of the top draft-eligible prospects in college basketball and is projected to go as one of the first players selected in the 2019 NBA draft.

The Blue Devils dropped to 23–3 following the loss. They will face Syracuse on Saturday in the Carrier Dome but Williamson's status for the game is still unknown.