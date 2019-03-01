Ohio State Suspends Kaleb Wesson for Violation of Athletics Department Policy

The sophomore center is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, leading the Buckeyes in both.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 01, 2019

Ohio State has suspended sophomore center Kaleb Wesson for "a violation of Ohio State athletics department policy," coach Chris Holtmann announced Friday.

The Buckeyes will be without Wesson, the team's leading scorer, when Ohio State takes on No. 14 Purdue Saturday in West Lafayette. Holtmann did not provide a timetable for Wesson's return but did say that the suspension will not end the sophomore's season.

Wesson is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebound per game. The Buckeyes (18–10) are on the NCAA tournament bubble and look to improve their stock in advance of Selection Sunday with a win this weekend.

Ohio State currently sits in seventh-place in the Big Ten. The team shocked No. 22 Iowa on Tuesday with a 90–70 upset win. Freshman forward Justin Ahrens erupted for 29 points to help the Buckeyes secure the victory.

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers tip off at 2 p.m. ET.

