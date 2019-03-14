Bracket Watch: Where the 2019 NCAA Tournament Field Stands With Shakeups Dead Ahead

Quickly

  • Thursday is one of the busiest days of Championship Week, with top teams making their case for No. 1 seeds and bubble teams sweating out Selection Sunday.
By Michael Beller
March 14, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

There are just three days remaining until Selection Sunday, and the field of 68 is coming into sharp focus. We’ll be updating the Bracket Watch every day, and with every automatic bid that is clinched, right up until the Selection Committee releases the real thing. Stick with us here on SI.com all week to get our latest take on the bracket. And for an in-depth look at the teams at the back end of the field, and those just barely on the outside, be sure to check out our Bubble Watch.

Last Four Byes

St. John’s
Temple
Oklahoma
Indiana

Last Four In

NC State
Florida
Ohio State
Arizona State

First Four Out

Clemson
Creighton
Texas
Alabama

Next Four Out

Belmont
UNC-Greensboro
Furman
Georgetown

Automatic bid recipients in bold below.

East Region

(1) Virginia vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/Norfolk State
(8) Washington vs. (9) Seton Hall
(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Murray State
(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Yale
(6) Wofford vs. (11) Indiana
(3) Houston vs. (14) Old Dominion
(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Seton Hall
(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Sam Houston State

South Region

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M
(8) UCF vs. (9) VCU
(5) Maryland vs. (12) Florida/NC State
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Northeastern
(6) Buffalo vs. (11) Oklahoma
(3) Michigan vs. (14) Georgia Southern
(7) Nevada vs. (10) St. John’s
(2) LSU vs. (15) Colgate

Midwest Region

(1) Kentucky vs. (16) Iona
(8) Baylor vs. (9) Iowa
(5) Florida State vs. (12) Ohio State/Arizona State
(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Liberty
(6) Villanova vs. (11) Saint Mary’s
(3) Purdue vs. (14) UC-Irvine
(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) TCU
(2) Duke vs. (15) Montana

West Region

(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb
(8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Syracuse
(5) Marquette vs. (12) New Mexico State
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Vermont
(6) Auburn vs. (11) Temple
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky
(7) Louisville vs. (10) Utah State
(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley

Full SI.com NCAA Tournament Bracket Watch (as of March 14)

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message