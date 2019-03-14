Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

There are just three days remaining until Selection Sunday, and the field of 68 is coming into sharp focus. We’ll be updating the Bracket Watch every day, and with every automatic bid that is clinched, right up until the Selection Committee releases the real thing. Stick with us here on SI.com all week to get our latest take on the bracket. And for an in-depth look at the teams at the back end of the field, and those just barely on the outside, be sure to check out our Bubble Watch.

Last Four Byes

St. John’s

Temple

Oklahoma

Indiana

Last Four In

NC State

Florida

Ohio State

Arizona State

First Four Out

Clemson

Creighton

Texas

Alabama

Next Four Out

Belmont

UNC-Greensboro

Furman

Georgetown

Automatic bid recipients in bold below.

East Region

(1) Virginia vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/Norfolk State

(8) Washington vs. (9) Seton Hall

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Murray State

(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Yale

(6) Wofford vs. (11) Indiana

(3) Houston vs. (14) Old Dominion

(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Seton Hall

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Sam Houston State

South Region

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M

(8) UCF vs. (9) VCU

(5) Maryland vs. (12) Florida/NC State

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Northeastern

(6) Buffalo vs. (11) Oklahoma

(3) Michigan vs. (14) Georgia Southern

(7) Nevada vs. (10) St. John’s

(2) LSU vs. (15) Colgate

Midwest Region

(1) Kentucky vs. (16) Iona

(8) Baylor vs. (9) Iowa

(5) Florida State vs. (12) Ohio State/Arizona State

(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Liberty

(6) Villanova vs. (11) Saint Mary’s

(3) Purdue vs. (14) UC-Irvine

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) TCU

(2) Duke vs. (15) Montana

West Region

(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb

(8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Syracuse

(5) Marquette vs. (12) New Mexico State

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Vermont

(6) Auburn vs. (11) Temple

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Utah State

(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley