March Madness Tracker: Get to Know Every Team That's Punched Its Ticket

  • Keep up here as we track every team that earns its conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, complete with what you need to know about each.
By The SI Staff
March 09, 2019

Conference tournament season is here, and there are 32 automatic bids ready to be handed out for the 2019 NCAA tournament. The rest of the field of 68 will be determined via at-large bids, with the majority of those spots coming from the power conferences. A few mid-major teams like Nevada, Wofford and Buffalo have put themselves in position to go dancing even if they fall short in their respective conference tourneys, but for most, all hope likely rests with the automatic bid.

Last March, we saw plenty of noise from mid-majors, from UMBC making history as the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed to Loyola-Chicago making a stunning run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. Will anyone make waves in 2019? We're tracking every automatic bid as it happens, complete with what you need to know about each team ahead of the Big Dance.

This post will be updated.

Ohio Valley: Murray State

Previous last NCAA tournament trip: 2018
Coach: Matt McMahon
Key player: Sophomore guard Ja Morant
KenPom and NET ranking: 55 and 52

What you need to know: Ja Morant is the headliner here, as the spindly sophomore point guard is one of the best players in the country and will likely be a top pick in June's NBA draft. Morant had 36 points to help knock off top-seeded Belmont in the OVC championship game and is averaging 24.2 points, 10.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals this season with the nation's No. 1 assist rate. With Morant leading the way, Murray State (27–4) has a top-50 efficient offense on kenpom.com and ranks fifth as a team in two-point percentage. The Racers live up to their name and love to push the pace and get out in transition, where they score more points per possession than all but three teams (per Synergy Sports).

Morant is the clear focal point of the Murray State offense, but three other players are averaging double-figures: senior guard Shaq Buchanan, freshman guard Tevin Brown and junior forward Darnell Cowart. Defensively, the Racers are holding opponents to just 28.9% from the perimeter, which is the fourth-best mark in the country. They faced two SEC teams in non-conference play, Alabama and Auburn, and lost both by single-digits on the road. Murray State is predicted to be a No. 12 seed in SI.com's latest Bracket Watch. —Molly Geary

Upcoming Conference Tournament Finals

Sunday, March 10

Big South (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Missouri Valley (2:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Atlantic Sun (3 p.m ET, ESPN): Liberty vs. Lipscomb

Monday, March 11

Southern (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MAAC (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Tuesday, March 12

CAA (7 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Northeast (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Horizon (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Summit (9 pm. ET, ESPN2)

WCC (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Wednesday, March 13

Patriot League (7:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Saturday, March 16

America East (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2)

MEAC (1 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Big 12 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Mountain West (6 p.m. ET, CBS)

SWAC (6 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Big East (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

MAC (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Big Sky (8 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

C-USA (8:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

ACC (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Southland (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

WAC (10 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Pac-12 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big West (11:59 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Sunday, March 17

Ivy League (12 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

SEC (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Atlantic 10 (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun Belt (2 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

American (3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

