Did Frank Howard Try to Trip Zion Williamson During Duke-Syracuse?

Howard appeared to stick his foot out in an attempt to trip Duke's Zion Williamson.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 14, 2019

Syracuse guard Frank Howard appeared to try to intentionally trip Duke forward Zion Williamson during the two team's ACC tournament quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.

WIth just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half, Williamson made a shot and began to head back down the court. As he began to turn, Howard stuck out his right foot in what ESPN's Jay Williams said looked to be an attempt to trip Duke's young star.

Williams criticized Howard during ESPN's halftime show.

"There is no place in the game for stuff like this,'' Williams said. "I said the same thing when the Grayson Allen stuff happened a couple years ago. The same thing just happened there with Frank Howard. There’s no place in the game for that. It’s uncalled for. That’s a play where I feel like players need to be ejected."

Howard denied that he was trying to trip Williamson after the game.

"If you're saying I'm trying to trip him, I don't get it," Howard told reporters. "He's a hell of an athlete. I have a lot of respect for him. I'm not going to wait for four years to get to this stage and start tripping people."

Thursday night marked Williamson's first game back in action since suffering a knee sprain against North Carolina on Feb. 20.

Duke dropped three of six games during Williamson's absence.

 

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message