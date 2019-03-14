Report: NCAA Opens Investigation Into Kansas's Men's Basketball, Football Programs

The NCAA is looking into possible wrongdoing by a former assistant coach.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 14, 2019

The NCAA is currently investigating the Kansas Jayhawks' men's basketball and football programs, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported on Thursday.

According to Dodd, former Jayhawks football coach David Beaty was interviewed by the NCAA on Feb. 27 as part of an ongoing investigation regarding "possible wrongdoing by a former assistant coach."

Beaty sued the school this week alleging Kansas withheld $3 million owed to him following his November firing. According to a statement released by the Jayhawks, the school discovered that one of Beaty's assistants may have violated NCAA rules.

The university is also currently under investigation as part of the FBI's probe into college basketball. Last month, Dodd reported that Kansas officials were "concerned" that the NCAA's look into the eligibility of Silvio De Sousa could result in infractions. Coach Bill Self was not interviewed for the De Sousa reinstatement.

Both investigations at Kansas are believed to be in the early stages. It is not currently known whether Kansas has received a Notice of Allegations for either sport.

 

