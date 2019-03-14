The University of Oregon has agreed to terms with head coach Dana Altman on a contract extension, athletic director Rob Mullens announced on Thursday.

According to the school, Altman and Oregon are finalizing a deal that would run through the 2025-26 season.

"Dana and Reva Altman are an important part of our community, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to continue to build on the tremendous success we have had over Dana's nine years as the head coach at Oregon," Mullens said. "We are thankful for Dana's commitment to the Ducks, and we look forward to the continued strong performance of our men's basketball program as well as Dana assuming his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in the future."

In his nine years with the Ducks, Altman has recorded an overall record of 230–95 and is just one of only six active head coaches in Division I basketball with a current streak of at least 22 straight winning seasons. Altman is also six wins away from becoming the university's all-time winningest basketball coach. He was named the 2013 National Coach of the Year and is a three-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Under his leadership, the Ducks advanced to the 2017 Final Four and made two Elite Eight appearances (2016, 2017) and three Sweet 16s (2013, 2016, 2017).

"I am very, very grateful to President Schill, Rob Mullens, and the University of Oregon for their support and for the faith they have shown in me here," Altman said. "I work for special people at a special place in front of special fans, and I look forward to coaching here for many years to come."

Altman is currently earning $2.5 million in the third year on a seven-year contract that was to run through April 2023. He's due to earn $11.65 million over the remaining four years, including $2.7 million next season.

Oregon (20–12) defeated Washington State on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks play Utah on Thursday in the quarterfinals.