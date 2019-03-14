Duke forward Zion Williamson will return to the Blue Devils' lineup against Syracuse on Thursday, the school announced. Williamson has missed Duke's last five games and was nursing a knee sprain after slipping on the hardwood in the opening minutes against North Carolina on Feb. 20.

The Blue Devils went 3–3 without Williamson – including their February loss to the Tar Heels – averaging 73.5 points per game. Duke ranks No. 7 in the nation in scoring at 84.1 points per game.

Duke lost two road contests without Williamson, dropping battles at Virginia Tech and at North Carolina. The Blue Devils will face Syracuse on a neutral court on Thursday, squaring off in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Williamson enters Thursday night averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Duke is 23–2 with its freshman phenom in the lineup.