Watch: Florida's Andrew Nemhbard Sinks Last-Second Shot to Upset LSU in SEC Tournament

Florida took down the tournament's No. 1 seed on Friday afternoon on a buzzer beater by freshman Andrew Nembhard.

By Emily Caron
March 15, 2019

Florida freshman guard Andrew Nembhard sunk a three-point jumper with one second remaning to take down the top-seeded LSU Tigers on Friday in Nashville in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

A pair of Kevaugh Allen free throws gave Florida a three-point advantage with under 30 seconds remaining in Friday afternoon's clash. LSU's freshman forward Naz Reid immediately tied it up with a three with 16 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 73-all. 

An assist from Keyontae Johnson put Nembhard in position to sink a jumper from deep to bring the Gators up by three with one second on the clock.

Unable to tie the game once again, LSU fell to Florida, 76–73. 

The win advances Florida to the conference tournament's semifinals but was also pivotal for the Gators' NCAA tournament chances. Florida (19–14) has been on the bubble down and needed a win or two in the SEC tournament to go into Selection Sunday feeling good about its position.

The Gators split their series with the Tigers in the regular season, taking a win on the road and falling to LSU at home. 

The No. 9 Tigers were without head coach Will Wade during the quarterfinal loss. Wade remains suspended by the school indefinitely after was caught on wiretap making an offer to former Adidas consultant Christian Dawkins for the freshman guard Javonte Smart's commitment. 

Assistant coach Tony Beford is serving as the Tigers' interim coach during the tournament as FBI and internal investigations are conducted.

Florida's football team was able to watch the men's basketball team before a team meeting.

LSU sits at 26–6 with the loss after clinching the SEC regular season title.

