- As conference tournaments heat up, we're updating our projected bracket in real time leading up to Selection Sunday.
There are just two days remaining until Selection Sunday, and the field of 68 is coming into sharp focus. We’ll be updating the Bracket Watch every day, and with every automatic bid that is clinched, right up until the Selection Committee releases the real thing. Stick with us here on SI.com all week to get our latest take on the bracket. And for an in-depth look at the teams at the back end of the field, and those just barely on the outside, be sure to check out our Bubble Watch.
Last Four Byes
TCU
Temple
Ohio State
NC State
Last Four In
St. John’s
Florida
Arizona State
Belmont
First Four Out
Indiana
Clemson
Alabama
UNC-Greensboro
Next Four Out
Creighton
Xavier
Furman
Lipscomb
Automatic bid recipients in bold below.
East Region
(1) Virginia vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/Norfolk State
(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) Baylor
(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Murray State
(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Yale
(6) Wofford vs. (11) Ohio State
(3) Houston vs. (14) Old Dominion
(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Utah State
(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Sam Houston State
South Region
(1) North Carolina vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M
(8) VCU vs. (9) Ole Miss
(5) Villanova vs. (12) Florida/Belmont
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Northeastern
(6) Buffalo vs. (11) NC State
(3) Michigan vs. (14) Georgia Southern
(7) Nevada vs. (10) Oklahoma
(2) LSU vs. (15) Colgate
Midwest Region
(1) Kentucky vs. (16) Iona
(8) UCF vs. (9) Iowa
(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) St. John’s/Arizona State
(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Liberty
(6) Auburn vs. (11) Saint Mary’s
(3) Purdue vs. (14) UC-Irvine
(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) TCU
(2) Duke vs. (15) Montana
West Region
(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb
(8) Washington vs. (9) Syracuse
(5) Marquette vs. (12) New Mexico State
(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont
(6) Maryland vs. (11) Temple
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky
(7) Louisville vs. (10) Minnesota
(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley