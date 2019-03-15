Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Zion Williamson is at it again.

Duke's freshman phenom left fans speechless with his tomahawk breakaway dunk over North Carolina on Friday night in the ACC tournament semifinal. With 9:52 left on the clock, Williamson made his way down the court and caught some serious air en route to the basket. Williamson's thunderous dunk put the Blue Devils up 63–58.

Zion on a break should be illegal pic.twitter.com/TvaxFru4SL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2019

Even Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was in awe of Williamson's dunk.

Y’all see where he jumped from 😳🤦🏾‍♂️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 16, 2019

Williamson made his presence known against rival UNC. He scored 31 points with 11 rebounds and went 13-for-19 from the field in only the second game since returning from his knee injury, which he suffered on Feb. 20 against the Tar Heels.

Duke beat North Carolina 74–73 to advance to the ACC tournament final, where it will face Florida State on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.