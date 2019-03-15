Watch: Duke's Zion Williamson Throws Down Thunderous Tomahawk Dunk vs. UNC

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Zion Williamson is at it again.

By Jenna West
March 15, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Zion Williamson is at it again.

Duke's freshman phenom left fans speechless with his tomahawk breakaway dunk over North Carolina on Friday night in the ACC tournament semifinal. With 9:52 left on the clock, Williamson made his way down the court and caught some serious air en route to the basket. Williamson's thunderous dunk put the Blue Devils up 63–58.

Even Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was in awe of Williamson's dunk.

Williamson made his presence known against rival UNC. He scored 31 points with 11 rebounds and went 13-for-19 from the field in only the second game since returning from his knee injury, which he suffered on Feb. 20 against the Tar Heels.

Duke beat North Carolina 74–73 to advance to the ACC tournament final, where it will face Florida State on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message