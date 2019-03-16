Zion Williamson After Duke's ACC Championship: 'Killers Kill'

Zion Williamson and Duke are ready for the NCAA tournament. 

By Jenna West
March 16, 2019

Zion Williamson is ready for the Big Dance.

After Duke's 73–63 win over Florida State in the ACC championship game, Williamson was asked about the Blue Devils' mentality headed into the NCAA tournament. The freshman phenom only had one thing to say, "Killers kill."

Williamson missed Duke's final six games of the regular season after suffering a knee injury on Feb. 20 against North Carolina. The forward slipped only 30 seconds into the matchup, causing his shoe to explode.

He returned for the ACC tournament and left an indelible mark. In three games this week, Williamson recorded a total of 81 points, 30 rebounds and seven steals to help lead the Blue Devils to their 21st ACC title in school history.

Duke's seeding for the NCAA tournament will be revealed on Sunday during the Selection Show on CBS at 6 p.m. ET.

