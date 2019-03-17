Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Syracuse earned a No. 8 seed in the West region in the 2019 NCAA tournament. It will face Baylor in the first round at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Orange will join VCU, Ole Miss and Utah State as No. 8 seeds. Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the West, while Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, coming out of the East regional.

If Syracuse wins its first matchup of the tournament, it will likely play No. 1 Gonzaga in the second round. In the Sweet 16, Syracuse could face No. 5 Marquette, No. 12 Murray State, No. 4 Florida State or No. 13 Vermont.

If the Orange advance to the Elite Eight, other teams in the West region include No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 6 Buffalo, No. 7 Nevada and No. 10 Florida.

The Final Four begins on April 6 and the national championship game is on April 8.

March Madness 2019: Print the complete NCAA tournament bracket