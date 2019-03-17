March Madness is finally here.

The 68-team field was announced on Selection Sunday, and now you can download a printable bracket to fill out before the NCAA tournament begins. The "First Four" takes place on March 19–20 in Dayton and is televised on Tru TV. The first round of 64 teams begins on March 21.

The Final Four begins on April 6 and the national championship game is on April 8.

Download your printable bracket here

