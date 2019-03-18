Arkansas' Daniel Gafford Declares for NBA Draft, Will Skip NIT

Daniel Gafford averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Razorbacks this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 18, 2019

When Arkansas kicks off its NIT run Tuesday, it will be without leading scorer Daniel Gafford, coach Mike Anderson announced Monday.

Gafford has declared for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent and will skip out on the tournament.

In his second season with the Razorbacks, the 6'11" prospect averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for a 17–15 squad. The year before he averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 boards and 2.2 blocks for a team that went 23-12 and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Arkansas is a five seed in the NIT and will take on 18-15 Providence in the opening round. If the Razorbacks advance, they will play either Indiana or Saint Francis.

In Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board, Gafford was the No. 31 prospect.

