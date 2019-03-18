Quickly
- Who do our writers and editors think will win it all? We've locked in our picks for every game of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
The 2019 NCAA tournament bracket has been released, and now that the snubs have been mourned, the initial thrill of analyzing the field of 68 has worn off and your various March Madness pools have been organized, it’s time to make your picks. With only a few short days until the action begins in earnest, there’s only so much time to cram in research before you have to put your money where your mouth is.
To help you make the tough decisions that come with filling out a March Madness bracket, a panel of Sports Illustrated writers and editors has made its picks for every game.
Beller’s Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan
Greene's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan
Geary's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Gonzaga
Woo's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan
Single's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Houston, Texas Tech
Caron's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan
Meyer's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, Gonzaga
Shapiro's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas Tech
Turner's Final Four: Duke, Villanova, North Carolina, Florida State