The 2019 NCAA tournament bracket has been released, and now that the snubs have been mourned, the initial thrill of analyzing the field of 68 has worn off and your various March Madness pools have been organized, it’s time to make your picks. With only a few short days until the action begins in earnest, there’s only so much time to cram in research before you have to put your money where your mouth is.

To help you make the tough decisions that come with filling out a March Madness bracket, a panel of Sports Illustrated writers and editors has made its picks for every game.

Beller’s Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan

Greene's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan

Geary's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Gonzaga

Woo's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan

Single's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Houston, Texas Tech

​Caron's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan

Meyer's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, Gonzaga

Shapiro's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas Tech

Turner's Final Four: Duke, Villanova, North Carolina, Florida State