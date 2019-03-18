March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for the 2019 NCAA Tournament

  • Who do our writers and editors think will win it all? We've locked in our picks for every game of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
By The SI Staff
March 18, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

The 2019 NCAA tournament bracket has been released, and now that the snubs have been mourned, the initial thrill of analyzing the field of 68 has worn off and your various March Madness pools have been organized, it’s time to make your picks. With only a few short days until the action begins in earnest, there’s only so much time to cram in research before you have to put your money where your mouth is.

To help you make the tough decisions that come with filling out a March Madness bracket, a panel of Sports Illustrated writers and editors has made its picks for every game.

MICHAEL BELLER

Beller’s Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan

DAN GREENE

Greene's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan

MOLLY GEARY

Geary's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Gonzaga

JEREMY WOO

Woo's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan

ERIC SINGLE

Single's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Houston, Texas Tech

EMILY CARON

Caron's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan

MAX MEYER

Meyer's Final Four: Duke, Virginia, Kentucky, Gonzaga

MICHAEL SHAPIRO

Shapiro's Final Four: Duke, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas Tech

JOSIAH TURNER

Turner's Final Four: Duke, Villanova, North Carolina, Florida State

