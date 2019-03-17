Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

The 2019 NCAA tournament bracket has been revealed, and the greatest sporting event on the planet begins in four days. Here are just a few of the things we’ll be talking about between now and then.

The ACC gets three No. 1 seeds

The field includes three No. 1 seeds from the same conference for the first time since 2009, when the previous version of the Big East pulled it off with Pittsburgh, Connecticut and Louisville earned spots on the top line. This became a consensus opinion once Tennessee lost to Auburn in the SEC championship game and was fully expected by the time the bracket was unveiled. It also feels like the right choice, as unintuitive as that might seem. With all due respect to Gonzaga, the fourth No. 1 seed, as well as Michigan State, Tennessee and Kentucky, the three ACC powerhouses had the strongest résumés in the country.

As expected as the ACC’s dominance of the top line was, we did learn something about how the committee valued Duke and North Carolina. The Blue Devils lost twice to North Carolina in the regular season, but both of those games were without Zion Williamson. With the Blue Devils back at full strength and the champions of the ACC tournament, the committee didn’t feel it necessary—justifiably so—to hold against them what they did without Williamson. At the same time, North Carolina got full credit for its wins against a Zion-less Duke squad. There’s some cognitive dissonance in that decision-making—if Duke wasn’t penalized for the games it lost without Williamson, should the teams that beat them when they were missing their best player get full credit?—but North Carolina also beat Gonzaga and won a share of the ACC regular season championship. That certainly was good enough for a top seed.

Mid-majors didn’t get much love

Yeah, Belmont got an at-large bid, but it was one of the last four teams in the field. UNC-Greensboro was close to the field but got shut out. Furman and Lipscomb didn’t appear to be in consideration over the weekend. Meanwhile, Arizona State and Temple were rewarded with at-large bids. The Sun Devils had four losses outside the top-two quadrants, including two in Q4. They lost to Princeton, Utah and Washington State at home. They lost at Vanderbilt, which went 0–19 in SEC play, including the conference tournament. Those are four terrible losses for an at-large team. They also lost to Stanford, USC, Colorado and Oregon twice, four teams that were nowhere near the at-large radar.

Temple had two wins over teams that got at-large bids—Houston and UCF. The Owls lost to Penn at home and at Tulsa, then got knocked out of the AAC tournament by Wichita State in its first game. Yet, they were valued over teams that dominated their conferences in the regular season. Indiana, Texas and Alabama may have been left out, but it was still hard to be one of the little guys this year.

Duke and Michigan State are in the same region? Really?

On the whole, the Selection Committee did a strong job with the field of 68. They weren’t afraid of giving three teams from the same conference No. 1 seeds, they took Belmont as an at-large team, and the seeding decisions for teams in the field were generally reasonable. The one glaring mistake is in the East Region, where Duke and Michigan State are on a crash course in the Elite Eight.

This was an absolutely indefensible move by the committee. Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in the field. Michigan State was in the No. 1 seed discussion up until Sunday, but ultimately ended up as the No. 6 overall seed. The Spartans won 13 Q1 games, most in the country. They won 19 combined Q1 and Q2 games, also the most in the country. The Big Ten was the top-rated conference on kenpom.com, and Michigan State won both its regular season (shared with Purdue) and tournament championships. How is it possible that this team has to go through the No. 1 overall seed just to get to the Final Four?

But wait, it gets worse. Michigan is the No. 8 overall seed, two spots behind Michigan State. The Spartans beat the Wolverines, not once, not twice, but thrice. So, if you’re keeping score at home, Michigan State has a higher overall seed than Michigan, went 3–0 in its meetings with its in-state rival, yet got paired with Duke, while the Wolverines share a region with Gonzaga, the No. 4 overall seed. Again, this was a complete fumble by the committee and suggests that, yet again, the result of the Big Ten tournament championship game was meaningless.