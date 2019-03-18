Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

On Monday, the field for the 2019 Women's NCAA tournament was announced and Baylor was selected as the No. 1 overall seed.

The Bears went 31-1 on the season and captured the Big 12 regular season and conference crowns and get the top seed in the Greensboro Region. Their one loss came to Stanford on the road back in December. The Cardinal are the No. 2 seed in the Chicago Region.

Notre Dame claimed the top seed in the Chicago Region after going 30-3 and winning the ACC tournament. Fellow ACC squad Louisville was also picked as a one seed in the Albany Region. The Cardinals went 29-3 on the year with two of the losses coming to Notre Dame, including one in the ACC tournament final.

The final one seed went to SEC champions Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 30-2 on the year and will have the top spot in the Portland Region.

UConn was picked as a two seed in the Albany Region, and Oregon (Portland Region) and Iowa (Greensboro Region) were the other two seeds.

The bracket was accidentally revealed on ESPN ahead of the originally scheduled 7 p.m. selection show. The NCAA issued the following statement.

"An unfortunate technical error by ESPN revealed the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship bracket earlier today. We regret the network's mistake and are working with our partners at ESPN to prevent similar errors in future years. We look forward to collaborating with ESPN to bring fans exciting women's basketball tournament coverage throughout the remainder of the championship."

Schedule

First Round – Friday, March 22 on campus sites

Second Round – Sunday, March 24 on campus sites

Sweet 16 – Albany Regional (Friday, March 29; Sunday, March 31 at the Times Union Center); Chicago Regional (Saturday, March 30; Monday, April 1 at Wintrust Arena); Greensboro Regional (March 30; Monday, April 1 at Greensboro Coliseum); Portland Regional (Friday, March 29; Sunday, March 31 at the Moda Center)

Final Four – April 5 and April 7 at Amalie Arena