Baylor, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Louisville Secure Top Seeds in Women's NCAA Tournament

The women's NCAA tournament bracket is set.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 18, 2019

Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

On Monday, the field for the 2019 Women's NCAA tournament was announced and Baylor was selected as the No. 1 overall seed.

The Bears went 31-1 on the season and captured the Big 12 regular season and conference crowns and get the top seed in the Greensboro Region. Their one loss came to Stanford on the road back in December. The Cardinal are the No. 2 seed in the Chicago Region.

Notre Dame claimed the top seed in the Chicago Region after going 30-3 and winning the ACC tournament. Fellow ACC squad Louisville was also picked as a one seed in the Albany Region. The Cardinals went 29-3 on the year with two of the losses coming to Notre Dame, including one in the ACC tournament final.

The final one seed went to SEC champions Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 30-2 on the year and will have the top spot in the Portland Region.

UConn was picked as a two seed in the Albany Region, and Oregon (Portland Region) and Iowa (Greensboro Region) were the other two seeds.

The bracket was accidentally revealed on ESPN ahead of the originally scheduled 7 p.m. selection show. The NCAA issued the following statement.

"An unfortunate technical error by ESPN revealed the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship bracket earlier today. We regret the network's mistake and are working with our partners at ESPN to prevent similar errors in future years. We look forward to collaborating with ESPN to bring fans exciting women's basketball tournament coverage throughout the remainder of the championship."

Schedule

First Round – Friday, March 22 on campus sites

Second Round – Sunday, March 24 on campus sites

Sweet 16 – Albany Regional (Friday, March 29; Sunday, March 31 at the Times Union Center); Chicago Regional (Saturday, March 30; Monday, April 1 at Wintrust Arena); Greensboro Regional (March 30; Monday, April 1 at Greensboro Coliseum); Portland Regional (Friday, March 29; Sunday, March 31 at the Moda Center)

Final Four – April 5 and April 7 at Amalie Arena

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message