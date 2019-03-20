Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding will make an interesting sartorial choice when his Wildcats take on Kentucky on Thursday. Golding said he plans to wear the same pair of pants he ripped during the Southland Conference tournament championship.

Golding split his pants while celebrating Abilene Christian's 77–60 win over New Orleans on Sunday. He said he went to a tailor in Abeline, but they were unable to repair the rip. The coach didn't seem too disappointed in the failed re-stitching, though.

"I'm coaching tomorrow in my baby blue suit, and I'm gonna have a hole in my butt," Golding told reporters on Wednesday. "It is what it is, we're going to be who we are and go out and embrace it."

[WATCH] I asked @ACU_MBB coach Joe Golding (@CoachGoldingACU) about ripping his pants celebrating winning the Southland Conference Title.



His answer was outstanding! pic.twitter.com/dwg6TJ4rnd — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) March 20, 2019

Golding and the Wildcats will make their first NCAA tournament appearance on Thursday as the Midwest region's No. 15 seed. Tip-off against Kentucky in Jacksonville is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.