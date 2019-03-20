Kentucky coach John Calipari has no intention on leaving the Wildcats in the near future.

Ahead of his team's NCAA tournament matchup against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Thursday, Calipari took to Twitter to address the recent rumors about him leaving Kentucky to coach at UCLA.

"Before I go to bed, let me just say this: I am coaching at the Univ. of Kentucky," he wrote. "In my opinion, there is no better job in the world to coach basketball. My plan and my desire is to retire at Kentucky. I think the university feels the same as I do and we've talked openly about it."

The Bruins fired coach Steve Alford in December, and speculation has begun since that Calipari had "serious interest" in leaving for Westwood.

Calipari has frequently been tied to other jobs throughout his 10-year tenure at Kentucky and has received several contract extensions in response to that interest. Calipari's most recent extension was signed on March 20, 2017.

Calipari has coached Kentucky to Final Four appearances in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. He won a national championship with the team in 2012.

Tip-off between Kentucky and Abilene Christian in the Round of 64 is set for Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.