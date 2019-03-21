Never worry about busted brackets again! Sign up to play SI’s Realtime Bracket game. If your original pick is losing, you can switch it during live tournament games. Game leaderboards track original AND realtime picks.

The No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils opened as 27-point favorites in their Round of 64 matchup against North Dakota State in the NCAA tournament.

Surprisingly, the spread doesn't rank among the biggest in March Madness history. According to Oddshark.com, there have been at least 14 March Madness games featuring a 30-point spread since 1996.

Duke has been favored in six of those contests, going 4–2 ATS.

Zion Williamson & Co. will face the Bison, who defeated North Carolina Central in a First Four matchup, on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.