How Much Is Duke Favored by Against North Dakota State in NCAA Tournament?

There's a lot of hype surrounding Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils, but how many points does Vegas have them favored by against North Dakota State?

By Kaelen Jones
March 21, 2019

The No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils opened as 27-point favorites in their Round of 64 matchup against North Dakota State in the NCAA tournament.

Surprisingly, the spread doesn't rank among the biggest in March Madness history. According to Oddshark.com, there have been at least 14 March Madness games featuring a 30-point spread since 1996.

Duke has been favored in six of those contests, going 4–2 ATS. 

Zion Williamson & Co. will face the Bison, who defeated North Carolina Central in a First Four matchup, on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

