Ja Morant introduced himself in a big way on Thursday. The Murray State star put on a show against Marquette in the Racers' First Round matchup.

The sports world took notice of Morant's domination and took to Twitter to express its appreciation for his outstanding skills. Below are some of the top reactions, including NBA and NFL stars, as well as NBA newsbreakers.

Yo this man @igotgame_12 can hoop!!! 💯💯 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 21, 2019

Ja Morant. We Are All Witnesses. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2019

If I’m a NBA GM and I have the #2 pick I’m taking Ja Morant Hands Down! He is NBA ready right now! Kid is Special — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 21, 2019

Sources: I already know the top two picks in the NBA draft — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 21, 2019

1. Zion

2. Morant

3. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 21, 2019

Bruh from Murray State just hit the old school D.Rose tomahawk 🤯🤯🤯 — Mason_Foster (@Mason_Foster) March 21, 2019

And he can paaaassssssss — Mason_Foster (@Mason_Foster) March 21, 2019

JA Morant sum SERIOUS!!!! #MarchMadness — OJ Howard 80 ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) March 21, 2019

If the Suns do wind up with @igotgame_12…my goodness. Whoever winds up with @igotgame_12…my goodness. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) March 21, 2019

JaJaJa 👀 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 21, 2019

We Here!!! Let’s Go!!! 🐎🐎🐎 — Isaiah Canaan (@SiP03) March 21, 2019

Morant is TOUGHHH. — John Henson (@Johnhenson31) March 21, 2019