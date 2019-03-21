No. 5 Auburn held on to beat New Mexico State 78–77 on Thursday in a game that went down to the wire.

Auburn led 32–29 at the half, but the game was decided in the final seconds with the teams trading fouls and free throws.

The Tigers' Samir Doughty made his second free throw to make it 77–76 with six seconds left and the ball to the Aggies.

Instead of going for the layup, New Mexico State passed the ball and Terrell Brown went for the shot. But Auburn's Bryce Brown fouled the shooter and gave New Mexico State's Brown the opportunity to shoot and win with free throws with 1.7 seconds left.

Brown made only his second shot to make it 78–77. But the ball went out of bounds with 1.1 seconds left following the third shot. However, the Aggies couldn't respond and Trevelin Queen missed a three-point jump shot to lose the game.

Auburn survives a WILD finish. pic.twitter.com/KAU23NUAlP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2019

Auburn will face the winner of No. 4 Kansas and No. 13 Northeastern.