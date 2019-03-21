With PJ Washington's Status Up in the Air, Kentucky's Road Gets Tougher

Quickly

  • Kentucky didn't have any trouble getting by Abilene Christian, but there's a chance the Wildcats will have to face a formidable opponent on Saturday without the services of PJ Washington.
By Andy Staples
March 21, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The arena fell silent for a moment as Kentucky’s Nick Richards lay on the floor late in a 79–44 win against Abilene Christian Thursday night. Advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament was never in doubt. But the question as Richards writhed in pain after being undercut by Hayden Farquhar while leaping for a rebound, was a little more far-reaching: How many healthy big men would Kentucky have by the night’s end? Star PJ Washington spent Thursday on the bench in street clothes, wearing a hard cast on his sprained right foot. Kentucky couldn’t afford to lose another big.

“That's why I said, ‘Move your arm around.’ He did,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “So I said ‘You’re all right. Rub some dirt in it. Let’s get going. Let’s go.” Richards shook off the hard fall and kept playing, and Big Blue Nation breathed a small sigh of relief.

Calipari reiterated Thursday that the injury Washington suffered in an SEC tournament semifinal loss to Tennessee was not a fracture and that doctors elected to swap a walking boot for a hard cast to speed the healing process. But Calipari did not seem optimistic that Washington would be available for Kentucky’s game against the winner of Thursday’s Seton Hall-Wofford matchup.

“Whether they'll take it off tomorrow to check it, I don't know,” Calipari said. “If they don’t, he won’t play Saturday, and then they’ll probably try to take it off Tuesday or Wednesday of next week to see how his foot feels.”

With Washington probably out on Saturday, the Wildcats will likely rely again on the tandem of EJ Montgomery and Richards. The 6’10”, 225-pound Montgomery scored three points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday while committing four fouls. Richards committed three fouls in five minutes, 18 seconds of first-half action, but he settled in the second half, scoring all eight of his points and committing zero fouls.

The level of competition will rise significantly Saturday for the Wildcats, who had no trouble against an Abilene Christian team making its first tournament appearance. Kentucky didn’t play Wofford this season, but the Wildcats lost 84–83 in overtime to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8.

Even without Washington, Kentucky has enough to advance to the Sweet 16 if the Wildcats play well. After all, this isn’t even the first time in the past month that Kentucky has had to play without an injured big man. The Wildcats played five games without senior Reid Travis (sprained knee) and went 4–1 during that stretch.

“Unfortunately [Washington] is out, and we’re happy to have him back when he gets healthy and all that, but we had guys build their confidence over the last couple of weeks with me being out,” Travis said. “I thought it was good. Guys stepped up and we were able to play good minutes.”

They’ll need to do it again Saturday.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message