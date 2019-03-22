Phil Cofer to Remain With Florida State After Learning About Father's Death

Cofer learned of his father's death in the locker room after the Seminoles's tournament opener.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 22, 2019

Florida State forward Phil Cofer will remain with the team despite learning of his father's death on Thursday, coach Leonard Hamilton said Friday.

According to Warchant.com's Ira Schoffel, Cofer met with Florida State officials late Thursday to decide if he should stay or leave to be with family members. Cofer ultimately decided to remain with the team through the weekend. 

Cofer learned that his father, former Detroit Lions linebacker Mike Cofer, had died following the team's 76–69 first-round win over Vermont after suffering from a long illness. He was 58 years old. Cofer reportedly broke down in the locker room after he was notified and did not discuss his father's death with the media. 

Mike Cofer played for the Lions from 1983 to 1992. The Lions drafted him in the third round out of Tennessee.

Cofer has been limited by injuries all season, missing 12 games total this year and the first nine of the season. He's averaging 26.1 minutes and 7.4 points per game and led the seminoles in scoring (12.8 points) during the 2017-18 season. One of the team's better defenders, Cofer was key during last year's Elite Eight run.

Florida State has not yet said if Cofer will play during the team's second round game against Murray State on Saturday.

      Modal message