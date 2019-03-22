Here's Proof You Didn't Need That Tacko Fall is Tall

UCF star Tacko Fall looks taller than ever in this photo with CBS' Tracy Wolfson.

By Jenna West
March 22, 2019

In case you missed it, UCF star center Tacko Fall is really tall.

The senior is 7'6", weighs in at 310 pounds and has a 8'0" wingspan. Fall is expected to become an even bigger household name this year during March Madness as he's on pace to break the NCAA's record for career field-goal percentage. He has averaged over two blocks per game during his career.

Fall's staggering height is noticeable when he faces opponents on the court, but we got even more perspective when he posed with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at UCF's practice on Thursday. The 5'2" journalist barely comes up to Fall's waist in this funny photo.

Fall is a computer sciences major at UCF and moved to the United States from Senegal at age 16. Sports Illustrated put together this handy guide on fun facts about Fall in case you'd like to learn more about the center. Eric Adelson also profiled Fall and his remarkable UCF career ahead of his March Madness debut on Friday.

Fall and No. 9 seed UCF will take on No. 8 seed VCU on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tip off is slated for 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message