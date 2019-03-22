In case you missed it, UCF star center Tacko Fall is really tall.

The senior is 7'6", weighs in at 310 pounds and has a 8'0" wingspan. Fall is expected to become an even bigger household name this year during March Madness as he's on pace to break the NCAA's record for career field-goal percentage. He has averaged over two blocks per game during his career.

Fall's staggering height is noticeable when he faces opponents on the court, but we got even more perspective when he posed with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at UCF's practice on Thursday. The 5'2" journalist barely comes up to Fall's waist in this funny photo.

Fall is a computer sciences major at UCF and moved to the United States from Senegal at age 16. Sports Illustrated put together this handy guide on fun facts about Fall in case you'd like to learn more about the center. Eric Adelson also profiled Fall and his remarkable UCF career ahead of his March Madness debut on Friday.

Fall and No. 9 seed UCF will take on No. 8 seed VCU on Friday night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tip off is slated for 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS.