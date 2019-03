Will No. 1 Virginia be upset by a No. 16 seed for the second year in a row in the NCAA tournament?

Last year, Virginia was upset by No. 16 UMBC in one of the most historic losses in college basketball history. No. 16 UMBC became the first school to ever beat a No. 1 seed in the men's NCAA tournament.

But will the past repeat itself again this year?

As of halftime, it appears that way, as the Cavaliers trailed by six points at halftime to No. 16 Gardner Webb. The Runnin' Bulldogs led 36–30.

During last year's upset, Virginia was tied at the half with UMBC.

And it didn't take long for Twitter, including UMBC, to have fun with the score:

Why are our notifications blowing up—-oh pic.twitter.com/t8KIq5Iapc — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 22, 2019

I feel like Gardner-Webb coach called UMBC coach from last year lol. They ain’t playing no games w Virginia. — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) March 22, 2019

Aye now Virginia cmon now pic.twitter.com/Ne25cfhhEO — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 22, 2019

Virginia absolutely should have tanked a bit this year in order to avoid getting a No. 1 seed. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 22, 2019

Even if Virginia comes back and wins this (My God I typed that), you just can't. — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 22, 2019

Maybe Tide pods got popular as a snack because they're Virginia colors — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 22, 2019

I mean, I don’t think so. But I’m shocked Virginia is in this position again as a No. 1 seed. Incredible. https://t.co/zsK8kecoim — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 22, 2019

Send me a GIF of your reaction to seeing Gardner Webb up 26-14 on No. 1 Virginia with 8:10 left in the first half — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 22, 2019

Looking at the Virginia / Gardner-Webb game score pic.twitter.com/RxxEPv5nOt — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 22, 2019

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Virginia was a 22.5-point favorite before the game. If they were to lose to Gardner-Webb, it would be the largest NCAA Tournament upset since the field expanded to 64 teams.