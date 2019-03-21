On Thursday during the first round of the NCAA tournament, Murray State phenom and projected No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft Ja Morant provided some dazzling highlights against Marquette.

The matchup was billed as a battle between Morant and Marquette star Markus Howard, and although Howard held up his end of the bargain, Morant and the Racers were too much for the Golden Eagles to handle.

Too. Much. Murray. State.



The Racers open up an 18 point lead! 😯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/RH3qf4T6le — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2019

Ja Morant with the lefty dime pic.twitter.com/ZhI4k6gu2r — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) March 21, 2019

Ja Morant stepback 3 pic.twitter.com/HNXV8AZpca — Max Carlin (Hawks Fan) (@maxacarlin) March 21, 2019

Ja Morant completes his triple-double with 4 mins left... 👏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Q1h0p2aQwN — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2019

Ja Morant up and under pic.twitter.com/2YwxvGzijx — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ➟ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) March 21, 2019

Ja Morant triple double highlights pic.twitter.com/7R2eLPWG0Q — kgholler (@kgholler_) March 21, 2019

Morant finished the game with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds and Murray State won 83-64. He is only the second player in the last 20 seasons to post that stat line in any game and fell two assists shy of matching the NCAA tournament record.

His triple double was the first in the NCAA tournament since Draymond Green went for 24 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds against LIU-Brooklyn in the first round in 2012.