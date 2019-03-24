The Sweet 16 field will be completed on Sunday night, with three quarters of the tournament teams eliminated in the first weekend. The remaining 16 teams will begin their respective regionals on Thursday night, beginning with Florida State and Gonzaga squaring off at 7:29 ET.

Zion Williamson and Duke are the biggest favorites in the Sweet 16 as of now, opening at -8 over Virginia Tech.

Check out the rest of the Sweet 16 opening lines below.

Thursday:

7:09 p.m. ET: Gonzaga -6.5 vs. Florida State

7:29 p.m. ET: Tennessee -1 vs. Purdue

9:39 p.m. ET: Michigan -2 vs. Texas Tech

9:59 p.m. ET: Virginia vs. Oregon/UC Irvine (no line)

Friday: