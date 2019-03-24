The number of teams left standing in the 2019 NCAA tournament continued to dwindle as the second round cut the field from 32 to 16.

No. 3 LSU was the first team to clinch a Sweet 16 spot after escaping with a narrow 69–67 win over No. 6 Maryland. No. 4 Florida State wiped out No. 12 Murray State and standout guard Ja Morant, while No. 2 Michigan made light work of No. 10 Florida. No. 2 Kentucky pulled out a victory over No. 7 Wofford, where star Terriers guard Fletcher Magee set a new NCAA tournament record for the most three-pointers missed (12).

No. 1 Duke managed to avoid an upset when it beat No. 9 UCF 77–76 on Sunday. No. 1 Virginia advanced with a win over No. 9 Oklahoma.

Check Out the Full Sweet 16 Schedule Below:

Thursday, March 28:

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

• Region: West

• Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

• TV channel: CBS

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 1 Tennessee

• Region: Midwest

• Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

• TV channel: TBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan

• Region: West

• Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

• TV channel: CBS

No. 13 UC Irvine/No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia

• Region: South

• Time: 9:59 p.m. ET

• TV channel: TBS

Friday, March 29:

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State

• Region: East

• Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

• TV channel: CBS

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 UNC

• Region: Midwest

• Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

• TV channel: TBS

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke

• Region: East

• Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

• TV channel: CBS

No. 11 Ohio State/No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky

• Region: Midwest

• Time: 9:59 p.m. ET

• TV channel: TBS