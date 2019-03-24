Find out the complete schedule for the Sweet 16 matchups in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
The number of teams left standing in the 2019 NCAA tournament continued to dwindle as the second round cut the field from 32 to 16.
No. 3 LSU was the first team to clinch a Sweet 16 spot after escaping with a narrow 69–67 win over No. 6 Maryland. No. 4 Florida State wiped out No. 12 Murray State and standout guard Ja Morant, while No. 2 Michigan made light work of No. 10 Florida. No. 2 Kentucky pulled out a victory over No. 7 Wofford, where star Terriers guard Fletcher Magee set a new NCAA tournament record for the most three-pointers missed (12).
No. 1 Duke managed to avoid an upset when it beat No. 9 UCF 77–76 on Sunday. No. 1 Virginia advanced with a win over No. 9 Oklahoma.
Check Out the Full Sweet 16 Schedule Below:
Thursday, March 28:
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
• Region: West
• Time: 7:09 p.m. ET
• TV channel: CBS
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 1 Tennessee
• Region: Midwest
• Time: 7:29 p.m. ET
• TV channel: TBS
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan
• Region: West
• Time: 9:39 p.m. ET
• TV channel: CBS
No. 13 UC Irvine/No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia
• Region: South
• Time: 9:59 p.m. ET
• TV channel: TBS
Friday, March 29:
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State
• Region: East
• Time: 7:09 p.m. ET
• TV channel: CBS
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 UNC
• Region: Midwest
• Time: 7:29 p.m. ET
• TV channel: TBS
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke
• Region: East
• Time: 9:39 p.m. ET
• TV channel: CBS
No. 11 Ohio State/No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky
• Region: Midwest
• Time: 9:59 p.m. ET
• TV channel: TBS