On Sunday during the second round of the NCAA tournament, No. 1 Duke took on No. 9 UCF. But the matchup quickly was built up as one between Duke star and projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft Zion Williamson and UCF's towering center Tacko Fall.

Fall didn't disappoint, providing some dazzling highlights against Duke and Williamson.

The game started with Williamson going up against Fall for tip-off, with Fall easily winning the matchup. Fall is 7'6" and has a 10'4" standing reach.

I know I’m here for @UVAMensHoops, never thought I’d see Zion Williamson look like a grade schooler. #AlwaysAFirst pic.twitter.com/av2bs47YBl — Dave Koehn (@wahoovoice) March 24, 2019

He even made his water bottle look miniature.

Only Tacko can make a bottle look this small 😂#MarchMadness | @UCF_MBB pic.twitter.com/bQolOUQmIS — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2019

Here are some of Fall's other highlights of the game:

Tacko makes his presence felt EARLY! 🔨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TmzwcpC5E4 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2019

"This looks like a hard shell taco with this block!" pic.twitter.com/qa8cJiyAfG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2019

Tacko is getting it done on BOTH ends of the court! 😳💪#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/X1kibzncoB — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2019

Here comes UCF! Tacko Fall and the Knights start the second half strong to cut Duke's lead to one pic.twitter.com/EaUXswoDdk — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 24, 2019

Fall said before the matchup he wouldn't allow Williamson to put him on one of his highlight tapes.