Watch: Tacko Fall Battles Zion Williamson in UCF vs. Duke Matchup

Tacko Fall has put together quite the highlight package in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 24, 2019

On Sunday during the second round of the NCAA tournament, No. 1 Duke took on No. 9 UCF. But the matchup quickly was built up as one between Duke star and projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft Zion Williamson and UCF's towering center Tacko Fall. 

Fall didn't disappoint, providing some dazzling highlights against Duke and Williamson.

The game started with Williamson going up against Fall for tip-off, with Fall easily winning the matchup. Fall is 7'6" and has a 10'4" standing reach.

He even made his water bottle look miniature. 

Here are some of Fall's other highlights of the game:

Fall said before the matchup he wouldn't allow Williamson to put him on one of his highlight tapes. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message