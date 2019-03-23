Tacko Fall 'Won't Allow' Zion Williamson to Put Him 'on One of His Highlight Tapes'

Duke faces off against UCF in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, and Zion Williamson will need to get up to put 7' 6" Tacko Fall on his highlight reel.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 23, 2019

Tacko Fall is up for the challenge of a lifetime: defending the rim against Zion Williamson.

The 7' 6" UCF center is fresh off a strong performance in the first round of the NCAA tournament that lifted the No. 9 Knights to a 73-58 victory over No. 8 VCU Friday. Now, he and his squad get to face the No. 1 overall seed Duke Blue Devils with the hope of reaching the Sweet 16 in the East Region with another win.

While a win is the top priority for Fall, the behemoth of a big man also wants to avoid being the next clip added to Williamson's March Madness highlight reel.

"It's very hard," Fall told Andy Katz of NCAA.com about dunking on him. "I won't allow it. I won't allow him to put me on one of his highlight tapes. It's probably not going to happen."

Fall added that Williamson is "a great talent" and it will take the whole team playing well to pull off the upset.

Against VCU, Fall went for 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks.

Williamson posted 25 points and some wild highlights in Duke's 85-62 win over North Dakota State Friday.

