Nebraska Fires Head Coach Tim Miles After Seven Seasons

Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles has been fired after seven seasons in Lincoln, the Huskers Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Tuesday. Miles finished his time at Nebraska with a 116–114 record.

The Huskers' 2018-19 season ended with a 19–17 mark and a second-round NIT loss despite a strong 11–2 start.

Miles 116 wins marks the third-most in program history but the Cornhuskers have made just one NCAA tournament appearance during his tenure. They have never advanced past the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament under Miles.