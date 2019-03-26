Nebraska Fires Head Coach Tim Miles After Seven Seasons

Miles compiled an 116–114 record during his time in Lincoln.
Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles has been fired after seven seasons in Lincoln, the Huskers Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Tuesday. Miles finished his time at Nebraska with a 116–114 record.
The Huskers' 2018-19 season ended with a 19–17 mark and a second-round NIT loss despite a strong 11–2 start.
Miles 116 wins marks the third-most in program history but the Cornhuskers have made just one NCAA tournament appearance during his tenure. They have never advanced past the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament under Miles.
“Tim Miles is a good basketball coach who has put his heart, soul and energy into the Nebraska men’s basketball program over the past seven years,” Moos said in a statement. “Ultimately, we have not maintained a level of consistent success and stability on the court, and after a full review I have made the decision to move in another direction for the leadership of our program.”
Miles expressed his gratitude for his time at Nebraska on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
"Thank you to the University of Nebraska for a remarkable journey," he wrote. "It was a great honor to represent this University the past seven years. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish during my tenure, most notably developing relationships with so many fantastic people associated with the Huskers."
He concluded: "My family will always be cheering for the Huskers and look forward to seeing #Nebrasketball make history in the near future."
Miles will be owed $105,000 per month through March 2021 — about $2.5 million total, per his contract — though that amount will decrease if he takes another job.
Former Iowa State and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is considered a frontrunner for the now-vacant position.