Former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg will reportedly be considered the frontrunner for Nebraska's head-coach vacancy once Tim Miles is relieved of his duties, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The Cornhuskers, who finished 18–16 after rising as high as 24th in the AP top 25, are currently competing in the NIT. Miles has helmed the program since the 2012-13 campaign. In seven seasons, he has led Nebraska to one NCAA tournament appearance (2013-14).

Hoiberg, 46, was born in Lincoln, Neb. He most recently coached the Bulls, his first NBA head-coaching gig. He was hired by Chicago ahead of the 2015–16 season. He was in the midst of his fourth season with the club when he was fired in December following a 5–19 start.

Iowa State hired Hoiberg in 2010. He led the Cyclones to four straight NCAA tournament appearances between 2012 and 2015. Iowa State also won two consecutive Big 12 titles in 2014 and '15 under Hoiberg and finished ninth in the AP final poll both years.

Hoiberg was in attendance at the Big Ten conference tournament this week. His son, Jack, is a freshman guard at Michigan State.