After picking every Round of 64 game against the spread, the three men behind Three Man Weave—Jim Root, Matt Cox and Ky McKeon—join me again, this time for the Sweet 16. Our picks for every game are below, and underdogs are selected in bold—since it's always bold to go against the favorite.

If you are looking for more in-depth write-ups along with ATS picks (and totals!) for every Sweet 16 game, I can't recommend Three Man Weave's previews enough. Here is what they wrote on the East and South (West and Midwest will be published later on Wednesday). Additionally, we have two of our favorite bets for Thursday and Friday's action here.