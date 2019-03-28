Duke and Virginia Tech will play each other in the NCAA tournament for the first time in their history when they meet in the East Region Sweet 16 on Friday in Washington D.C.

The two ACC foes have faced off 57 times in the past and Duke holds a 46-11 record in the series that dates back to a 1912 contest in Blacksburg, Va.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is 17-6 in the series himself, but his team has lost three of the last four meetings, including each of the last two.

Virginia Tech's first win in the series came in 1915 at home. The Hokies' best winning streak during the series is just two, and it happened twice. The current streak, and their first two wins over Duke, the 1915 game and the 1921 followup. Their longest losing streak was from 1934-1948 when they dropped 10 straight. Coach Buzz Williams is 3-3 in the series so far.

Krzyzewski's best winning streak in the series came from 2010-2016 when his Blue Devils won nine consecutive against Virginia Tech.

In this season's previous matchup, Virginia Tech earned a 77-72 victory at home. In that game, the Hokies were without star point guard Justin Robinson and the Blue Devils were without projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.