Duke vs. Virginia Tech All-Time History: Head-to-Head Record

Duke and Virginia Tech will meet in the NCAA tournament for the first time in their history.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 28, 2019

Duke and Virginia Tech will play each other in the NCAA tournament for the first time in their history when they meet in the East Region Sweet 16 on Friday in Washington D.C.

The two ACC foes have faced off 57 times in the past and Duke holds a 46-11 record in the series that dates back to a 1912 contest in Blacksburg, Va.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is 17-6 in the series himself, but his team has lost three of the last four meetings, including each of the last two.

Virginia Tech's first win in the series came in 1915 at home. The Hokies' best winning streak during the series is just two, and it happened twice. The current streak, and their first two wins over Duke, the 1915 game and the 1921 followup. Their longest losing streak was from 1934-1948 when they dropped 10 straight. Coach Buzz Williams is 3-3 in the series so far.

Krzyzewski's best winning streak in the series came from 2010-2016 when his Blue Devils won nine consecutive against Virginia Tech.

In this season's previous matchup, Virginia Tech earned a 77-72 victory at home. In that game, the Hokies were without star point guard Justin Robinson and the Blue Devils were without projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message