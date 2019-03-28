North Carolina's Nassir Little Questionable for Sweet 16 Game vs. Auburn

North Carolina's Nassir Little is questionable with flulike symptoms for the team's Sweet 16 game against Auburn on Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 28, 2019

North Carolina's Nassir Little is questionable with flu-like symptoms for the team's Sweet 16 game against Auburn on Friday, UNC announced.

The freshman forward did not practice on Thursday ot Wednesday.

Little, who is No. 12 on SI's Jeremy Woo NBA draft Big Board, is coming off strong NCAA tournament games. The Tar Heels beat No. 16 Iona 88–73 in the first round, and Little had 19 points and four rebounds in the victory.  He added 20 points and seven rebounds in UNC's81–59 win over No. 9 Washington in the second round.

The freshman is averaging 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season for the Tar Heels (29–6).

UNC takes on Auburn on Friday at 7:29 p.m. ET on TBS.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message