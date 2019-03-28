North Carolina's Nassir Little is questionable with flu-like symptoms for the team's Sweet 16 game against Auburn on Friday, UNC announced.

The freshman forward did not practice on Thursday ot Wednesday.

Little, who is No. 12 on SI's Jeremy Woo NBA draft Big Board, is coming off strong NCAA tournament games. The Tar Heels beat No. 16 Iona 88–73 in the first round, and Little had 19 points and four rebounds in the victory. He added 20 points and seven rebounds in UNC's81–59 win over No. 9 Washington in the second round.

The freshman is averaging 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season for the Tar Heels (29–6).

UNC takes on Auburn on Friday at 7:29 p.m. ET on TBS.